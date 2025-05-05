Beloved Character Returning for ‘John Wick’ Spinoff

Fans of John Wick haven’t seen the last of Akira yet.

In the upcoming Wick spin-off Caine, which is produced, directed by, and starring martial arts legend Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama will return as fan-favorite character Akira.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sawayama, the British-Japanese pop star known for hit songs like This Hell and for her collaborations with other pop singers like Charli XCX, starred in John Wick 4 as the fearless and brutal assassin Akira. Her character is the daughter of Hiroyuki Sanada’s character Shimazu Koji, the man in charge of running the Osaka branch of The Continental. (In the Wick series, The Continental is a hotel chain where all sorts of hitmen stay and relax while on their globe-spanning trips.)

According to Variety, the spin-off film will be less like the Wick series and more like the Hong Kong action thrillers that made Yen a worldwide action star, such as Ip Man and Once Upon a Time in China.

It’s no surprise that Sawayama is returning for the spin-off. At the end of Wick 4, Yen’s character Caine was finally released of his obligations to the mysterious High Table and free to live as he pleased, but a post-credits scene introduced more problems for the blind assassin.

In the scene, Caine returns to Paris to live out his days as a father, but a knife-wielding Akira approaches him to seek revenge for her father’s death. The scene cuts to black before either of them begin fighting, so it’s likely that the scene’s continuation will appear at the beginning of the spin-off film.

Caine isn’t the only movie in the works for the Wick franchise—in addition to this one, an animated prequel and a direct sequel to Wick 4 are in development.