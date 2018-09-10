Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Behind the Scenes Photo From ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff Movie ‘Hobbs and Shaw’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has given fans their first glimpse behind the scenes of Hobbs and Shaw, the upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off movie.

Johnson shared the photo on Instagram on Monday morning, though he himself is not on set yet. It showed Jason Statham, who plays Deckard Shaw, standing beside director David Leitch, both looking happy and deep in conversation. The photo was in black and white, and they stood in front of a procession of sports cars. The only license plate in view was foreign, and the cars were lined up in front of an ornate stone building.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“DAY 1 and the evolution has officially begun,” Johnson proclaimed. “Long awaited Fast & Furious spin-off movie, #HobbsAndShaw is electric. My partner in heavy crime & fun @jasonstatham is lookin’ like $1 million bucks and holdin’ it all down. Our visionary & bad ass director @davidmleitch (just directed Deadpool 2) at the helm and ready to evolve the franchise in exciting and fresh new ways. And as always, our @sevenbucksprod president @hhgarcia41 capturing the dopest images thru his lens.”

Johnson revealed that it will be a while before he makes it to London for the shoot, despite his starring role in the film.

“Keep crushing on that set boys,” he wrote, “the man known as ‘HOBBS’ will touch down in London in two weeks. Pancakes, tequila and ass kickin’s on me.”

It only took two hours for the photo to skyrocket over 800,000 likes, and fans dropped into the comment section to voice their anticipation.

“The Fast and Furious franchise got too crazy and I stopped watching,” one fan admitted. “But this!… I want to see.”

“Been waiting for this for so long. This is gonna be the kick ass movie. Can’t wait for #hobbsandshaw,” added another.

Hobbs and Shaw is currently slated for release on Aug. 2, 2019. The movie will reportedly follow Hobbs on a dangerous mission in his capacity as a U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent. Along the way, he is forced into an “unlikely alliance” with Shaw, who has been something of a villain in the franchise up until this point.

In addition to Johnson and Statham, the only other cast members announced so far are Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby. Neither has had their role named yet, nor has either of them appeared in the franchise before. Kirtby is best known for her role as Princess Margaret on Netflix’s The Crown, as well as this year’s blockbuster hit Mission: Impossible – Fallout.