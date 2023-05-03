'Dune: Part Two' Trailer Has Fans Seeing Visions

The first official trailer for Dune: Part Two dropped on Wednesday and fans were clearly pleased with what they saw. The two-minute trailer shows returning stars including Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya as well as new stars including Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. So far, it seems like the sequel will live up to the hype established in Dune back in 2021.

Dune: Part Two adapts the second half of Frank Herbert's novel, meaning it will have a lot more climactic moments and build on the drama established in the first movie. That comes through in the trailer, along with a hint of the action and increased scope. The trailer gives us hints of Paul (Chalamet) and Chani's (Zendaya) romance and Paul's arguments with his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) about his destiny. It also shows some exciting glimpses of the enemies in the shadows – particularly Austin Butler as the heir to House Harkonnen, Feyd-Rautha.

The style and cinematography of Dune: Part Two surprised some fans for being distinct even from the first movie in some ways. Many are predicting this will be smash hit and perhaps even an award contender. Here's a look at how the fandom reacted to the new trailer on Wednesday.