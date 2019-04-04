‘Does the Dog Die’ Spoiler Website Is the Movie-Watching Assistant Every Pet-Lover Needs

“Does the dog die?” is a question that many moviegoers find themselves asking when a furry canine companion graces the screen, and now a website is acting as a movie-watching-guide to save viewers from heartbreak.

Aptly called Does the Dog Die?, the website, which also has a companion Twitter account and Facebook account, is answering “the most important movie question” to exist via a searchable database of movies and TV shows spanning on demand, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, Amazon Instant, and more, categorizing them in one of three options: no pets die, a pet is injured or appears dead but isn’t, or no pets die.

The website also tracks a number of other elements that movie watchers may wish to stray away from, including cat deaths, animal abuse, plane crashes, unhappy endings, falling deaths, bugs, blood or gore, clowns, demonic possession, damaged teeth, ghosts, and dozens more.

“Do you turn off Old Yeller before the end so you can pretend that he lived a long and happy life? Did a cute pet on a movie poster make you think it would be a fun comedy but it turned out to be a pet-with-a-terminal-illness tearjerker instead? Are you unable to enjoy the human body count in a horror movie because you’re wondering whether the dog’s going to kick the bucket? Have you ever Googled ‘Does the [dog/cat/horse/Klingon targ] die in [movie title]?’” the website asks. “If you answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, then welcome.”

Navigating the sight is easy, and visitors can either search a specific title or category they wish to avoid or browse the current categories tracked on the site. Clicking on a specific category will then bring visitors to a page listing a number of different titles and whether or not that category, such as a dog’s death, is present. Alternatively, selecting a specific title will bring visitors to a page that lists each category and whether or not it is present in the title selected.

Visitors also have the option to contribute to the database by adding a movie, TV show, or book or by requesting a new category.

Currently, more than 50 categories exist, each with dozens of titles beneath them that either contain that phenomena or don’t.

The site also encompasses hundreds of titles spanning 10 types of media, including 709 books 7,544 movies, 1,052 TV shows, 455 video games, 2 short stories, 7 blogs, 18 comic books, 40 anime, 2 magnas, and 19 Netflixes.