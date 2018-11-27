Disney Reveals First ‘Artemis Fowl’ Trailer

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming Artemis Fowl, which is based on the young adult fantasy series of the same created name by Eoin Colfer and tells the story of a 12-year-old criminal mastermind who attempts to swindle the fairy race out of their gold.

Completely unbeknown to humans, the fairy race is a live and thriving underground, though the cunning Fowl manages to track down one wizened fairy who lives above the surface.

The clip begins with that fairy's voice lamenting the species' move into the Earth, noting that it was human greed that drove the fairies from the surface. Artemis (Ferdia Shaw) believes that the fairy race may have had something to do with the disappearance of his father, and is now convinced that they will be able to restore his family's fortune with their gold.

"Our world has never been in more danger," the fairy says. "Human greed is what drove us underground all those years ago, to escape from your rapacious appetite."

Viewers then catch a glimpse of Haven City, the fairy world's bustling metropolis, as well as Artemis' home, Fowl Manor.

There are also shots of Artemis and his trusty bodyguard Butler (Nonso Anozie) on their quest, as well as a few action shots of Butler including one in which the manservant brandishes a seemingly electric bow and arrow.

The film also stars Lara McDonnell as elf Holly Short, the first female captain of LEPrecon, a division of the fairy's law enforcement organization LEP (lower elements police). Her commander, Commander Root, is played by Judi Dench, who gets a quick moment of authority in the clip, while Josh Gad stars as dwarf Mulch Diggums, who is wanted by the LEP himself.

The novel the film is based on was originally published in 2011 and is the first in a series of eight books, the final installation of which was published in 2012. A big screen adaptation has been in the works since the series' early days, though the involvement of Disney and The Weinstein Company's involvement in 2013 really got things moving. Disney parted ways with TWC last year.

Artemis Fowl is scheduled for release on Aug. 9, 2019. The film was directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Conor McPherson. A poster has also been released which features Artemis wearing glasses, on which are seen symbols that are likely the those found in the fairies' holy book, which is written in Gnomish.

"Time to believe," the poster reads.

(Photo: Disney)

Photo Credit: Disney