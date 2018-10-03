Disney Reportedly Orders ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Remake

The live-action Disney remakes continue with Lilo & Stitch, which will wind up a live-action/CG hybrid movie.

The 2002 animated Walt Disney Feature Animation movie will feature a script from Mike Van Waes and will be produced by Dan Lind and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, according to The Hollywood Reporter — both of whom are already working on the live-action remake of Aladdin. Ryan Halprin is producing.

The original Lilo & Stitch was written and directed by Den DeBlois and Chris Sanders, who went on to find more success in How to Train Your Dragon.

The tale, set in Hawaii, followed the bond of a young lonely girl named Milo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is actually engineered to be a force of destruction. The movie nailed in the message of the importance of family. However, their tight bond is threatened when a social worker threatens to take Lilo away from her older sister, with Stitch’s well-intentioned antics only making matters worse.

The original film’s cast included Daveigh Chase, Tia Cerrere, David Ogden Stiers, Kevin McDonald, Ving Rhames, Jason Scott Lee and Kevin Michael Richardson. It was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

Although it wasn’t a massive success in the box office, the movie is generally well-regarded and even spawned several direct-to-video sequels and TV series. It’s not currently clear if the new feature project is intended for a theater release or for Disney’s streaming service that launches in 2019. It’s also unclear when the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch will premiere.

The movie joins the list of other past animated classics reimagined as live-action events, like Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast and Pete’s Dragon — as well as future releases currently in the works like Dumbo, The Lion King and Aladdin.

Van Waes, an up-and-coming writer, is better known in the horror movie industry. He penned The Crooked Man, which is based off a character from The Conjuring 2, and also wrote Not in Kansas, a Wizard of Oz-themed horror flick.

