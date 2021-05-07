Disney+ to Release First-Ever Muppets Halloween Special

✖

Fans of The Muppets have reason to rejoice and to start planning their spookiest outfit. For the first time ever, Jim Henson's beloved creatures will be a part of a Halloween special: Muppets Haunted Mansion, coming to Disney+ in the fall. Disney made the announcement with a charming video starring Gonzo the Great and Pepe the Prawn, promising a spooky and hilarious time.

According to the logline, "Muppets Haunted Mansion takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim-grinning place on earth: The Haunted Mansion." The special was announced today to promote Disney's "Halfway to Halloween" event.

Disney+ has become the home for all things Muppet, acquiring most of the films, shows, and specials for streaming. While Disney has owned The Jim Henson Company since 2004, a handful of films -- The Muppets Take Manhattan, Muppets from Space, and Kermit’s Swamp Years -- are owned by Sony and are therefore not available on the streamer. However, Disney+ made major headlines when it added the entirety of The Muppet Show to its catalog. Disney even released a "statement" from host and producer Kermit the Frog to celebrate.

"It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more," Kermit said. "Today, I’m proud to say: 'It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!' And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: 'Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.'"

Disney+ also created a new iteration of the beloved puppets with Muppets Now, a more modern take on the variety show, that premiered this summer. It follows in the footsteps of modern takes on the Muppets like The Muppets movie in 2012 and its sequel, 2014's Muppets Most Wanted, as well as the short-lived ABC series The Muppets from 2016.