✖

Disney+ is tapping back into the Jim Henson franchise by introducing a new series set to feature some of the creator’s favorite characters including Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear. The trailer for Muppets Now detailed what viewers can expect from the new series which is set to premiere on July 31.

The latest trailer shows Kermit being joined on a faux-Zoom call by many of the recognizable characters, including Miss Piggy and Gonzo. In it, Kermit reveals the news that the new show “received the green light,” leading to an eruption of cheers. Scooter follows up by sharing some of the show’s facts, including how it is the streaming debut for any Muppets show. The series will be somewhat of a variety show, covering everything from game shows to interviews to cooking lessons. It’ll also be an unscripted show that will feature celebrity guests. The original series will feature six episodes that will be released on Fridays. It was first announced in May.

The ensemble of characters date back to the 50s and have remained in some capacity throughout the decades. The Muppet Movie debuted in 1979 followed up two other movies, most notably The Muppets Take Manhattan in 1984. The Walt Disney Company acquired the Muppets in 2004, releasing its first movie in 2011 followed up by Muppets Most Wanted in 2014. The characters even found some space inside the company’s theme parks with a show theatre, along with a restaurant, located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Lights! Music! Muppets! ...Unscripted! Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an Original Series, coming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/1gLtOx3ckl — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

Since its inception, Disney’s first streaming service has come out to a roaring success. The platform recently saw a major spike in popularity after releasing Hamilton, a move that drew quite the positive response from viewers. In August along with Muppets Now debuting on the final day in July, Disney+ is set to welcome The Greatest Showman along with movies like The One and Only Ivan and Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe. The same day Muppets Now comes out will also see the premiere of Beyonce's Black is King. The visual album plays off of her role in The Lion King and will also cast Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and Tina Knowles Lawson.