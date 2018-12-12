Disney Pixar Reveals New Movie ‘Onward’ Starring Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Disney Pixar has revealed they are producing a new movie titled Onward, that will star Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The company shared the news in a tweet on Wednesday, revealing that the film is schedule to be released in less than two years.

“We’re thrilled to reveal that our next original feature, Onward, starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer, arrives in theatres March 6, 2020!” the tweeted statement read, then adding a hashtag for “#PixarOnward.”

Pratt and Louis-Dreyfus will also be joined by Tom Holland and Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer.

While Disney/Pixar does not appear to have released any official details about Onward, Marvel Studio News previously reported that the film would be about “a pair of teenage elf brothers” (Pratt and Holland) who are “on a quest to find at least a little magic left in their suburban fantasy world.”

Notably, Pratt and and Holland are already co-stars, as the two actors both star in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, and appeared together in Avengers: Infinity War. Pratt portrays Peter Qull/Star-Lord — from the Guardians of the Galaxy — and Holland is Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Onward will reportedly be directed by Dan Scanlon who previously helmed Monsters University for Disney/Pixar.

In 2017, MTV News reported that Scanlon opened up at D23 about an upcoming project that he was working on 1 which appears to be Onward — and shared that it was inspired by his real life experience of losing his father at a young age.

“When I was a year old, my father passed away,” Scanlon told the crowd at the event. “I don’t remember him and neither does my brother, who was 3 at the time.”

“I have always wondered who my father was,” the director went on to say, adding, “And that question became the blueprint for this movie.”

“In the film, we’re going to tell the story of two teenage elf brothers whose father died when they were too young to remember him,” Scanlon then said, which seemingly confirms MSN’s speculation. “But thanks to the little magic still left in the world, the boys embark on a quest that will allow them a chance to spend one last magical day with their father.”

He also shared that the movie will feature a mixture of “the fantastical and the everyday,” but that humans do exist within the film’s universe.