Disney and 'Star Trek' Legend Dies of Skin Cancer: David Loughery Was 71

David Loughery, a screenwriter whose credit lies on numerous fan-favorite films, died on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 71.

Loughery has numerous film credits to his name. To Trekkies, he's best known for writing the script for 1989's Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. The movie, helmed by actor-director William Shatner, is a divisive installment and was plagued by creative issues behind the scenes. For Disney fans, he wrote the scripts for two of the studio's major '90s films: 1993's The Three Musketeers (starring Charlie Sheen and Kiefer Sutherland) and 1995's Tom and Huck (starring Jonathan Taylor Thomas).

Outside of those high-profile flicks, Loughery also had a knack for penning penning thrillers. His filmography includes 1992's Passenger 57, 1995's Money Train, 2008's Lakeview Terrace, 2009's Obsessed and 2019's The Intruder. His final release was the 2022 Netflix movie End of the Road starring Queen Latifah.

Loughery's cause of death was skin cancer, per friend Fred Rappaport who spoke with THR. He passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Per THR, he is survived by his wife Mel, his mom Joan, and two siblings, William and Amy.