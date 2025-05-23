Disgraced ‘Survivor’ Alum Has Meltdown on Movie Set, Reports Claim

There’s a lot that’s been going on with former Industry Entertainment manager and producer Dan Spilo after he was fired following at least one violent incident on the Australian set of the indie action thriller Runner. He was fired as the manager by the film’s star, Alan Ritchson, and sent home shortly after, sources revealed to Deadline.

He was reportedly found guilty of inappropriate behavior, which included bullying and yelling at crew. An HR investigation took place as a result.

Spilo became known for his brief time on Survivor: Island of the Idols. Even there, he was the first contestant on the show to be sent home for alleged inappropriate behavior. It was reported at the time that two female contestants said they were made uncomfortable by his touchy-feely behavior, which took place off camera.

Almost immediately after the film set incident, Deadline reported that actor Kal Penn parted ways with Spilo as his manager. Penn’s sources revealed the business partnership ended before news of the film incident became public.

Spilo was then axed by Industry Entertainment, with the company providing a statement that read: “Industry Entertainment is committed to providing a safe and respectful working environment,” the company’s remaining partners said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “We take very seriously the recent allegations of inappropriate conduct on the set of the film “Runner” related to Dan Spilo, and are conducting a thorough investigation. The Industry partners requested that he step away from the company, and he has agreed to do so, effective immediately.”

Spilo later spoke about the ordeal, hinting to having a nervous breakdown of sorts. “I take full responsibility for my actions and am stepping back from work to focus on my mental health,” he said. “During production, I was warned I was having a nervous breakdown, but I kept pushing through, which was a mistake. My behavior was unacceptable and unrecognizable to me and while there’s no excuse, I’m committed to understanding and addressing the personal issues that led me here. For 25 years, I’ve dedicated myself to protecting, supporting, and guiding my clients and while I don’t expect forgiveness, I hope this moment doesn’t define the entirety of my career. I am now focused on healing and doing the work to be better.”