Denzel Washington Takes It Back To The ’70s For ‘Inner City’

Before we see Denzel Washington return for an Equalizer sequel, and the actor is making a huge transformation for his role in the upcoming drama Inner City.

The hair, the glasses, the outfit…Denzel’s next movie is about to be 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rRmkAnayq6 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 21, 2017

Twitter users shared numerous set photos of Washington in character for the film, which is a legal drama from Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy.

The Academy Award winner is dressed up in a ’70s ensemble complete with big glasses, bell bottom pants and an afro. He’s also seen using a Walkman cassette player, which is a nice touch to complete the throwback look. He also appears to have put on some weight for the role.

In Inner City, Washington will be playing a undervalued lawyer who’s suddenly put in charge of a firm. He uncovers some underhanded dealings in a case and that shake up his entire life.

When Twitters users got a hold of the photos, they had a field day. Some made some pretty hilarious jokes and comparisons, but some were intrigued and excited about what the revered actor would do in such a transformative role.

“If you’ve seen Nightcrawler, (Gilroy) can get an actor deep into character,” one Twitter user wrote. “Denzel is going to kill it.”

“So excited to see Inner City,” wrote another. “Denzel coming for Oscar #3!”

On the humorous side of things, users compared his overall aestetic to everything from a grandma to boxing promoter Don King.

Denzel Washington looks like your grandma when she can sense your parents haven’t fed you yet pic.twitter.com/MNZUA8KxV8 — Dallas One&DoneBoys (@iAmTerrace) May 19, 2017

Washington’s previous role was in Fences, a play adaptation that saw the actor receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. While he was at the ceremony, he actually officiated a wedding ceremony.

No release date has been set for Inner City, but it will star Washington alongside Colin Farrell and Nazneen Contractor.

