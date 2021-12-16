Dennis Rodman ’48 Hours in Vegas’ Movie Script Is a Big Hit in Hollywood

The screenplay about former NBA star Dennis Rodman is getting a lot of love in Hollywood. This year’s Black List was recently released, and the screenplay of the film Dennis Rodman’s 48 Hours in Vegas made the cut. The Black List is a compilation of the most liked but still unproduced screenplays.

“Before Game 7 of the NBA finals, Dennis Rodman tells Phil Jackson he needs 48 hours in Vegas,” the synopsis of the film states. “What follows is a surreal adventure with his skittish assistant GM that involves a bull rodeo, parachuting out of a Ferrari and building a friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of their problems.”

“The biopic remains a favorite genre on the Black List, and I can’t imagine that changing any time soon,” Black List creator Franklin Leonard said in an email to Vanity Fair. 48 Hours In Vegs was first announced in August and Lionsgate will distribute the film. Rodman will be an executive producer. Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood will produce the movie for Lord Miller. Jordan VanDina wrote the screenplay.

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with. And yet that’s not even half of who he is,” Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said to Deadline in August. “This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know. We could not be more thrilled to be working with Phil, Chris, Aditya, Ari, Will, and Jordan, and above all, Dennis, whose amazing career and life will make for an off-the-wall hilarious yet completely human and emotional movie. You think you know anything about ‘The Worm’? Just you wait!”

Rodman was more of the controversial players in NBA history and helped the Chicago Bulls win three championships during the last 1990s. The Las Vegas incident was talked about by Rodman, his then-girlfriend Carmen Electra and Michael Jordan in the docuseries The Last Dance last year.

“Dennis refused to follow the herd,” Lord and Miller said. “That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and high jinks but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures and workers are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly.”