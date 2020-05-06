Dennis Rodman Shares Odd 'Bad Boys for Life' Promo That Has Fans Confused

✖

Bad Boys for Life, the third film in the action series starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence was released on physical media on April 21, 2020. To celebrate the date, several stars created videos hyping up Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett's latest adventure. NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was among this group, but his promo confused some viewers.

The Bad Boys @realmartymar and Will Smith have me thinking back to my Bad Boys Pistons days.#BadBoysforLife available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital today pic.twitter.com/8ehdyuKGHd — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) May 4, 2020

"What's going on, man? Really?" Rodman asked in his video. "I just watched ... finished watching the Bad Boys for Life movie with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Man, a team, right? It's bad, right?"

Rodman then switched topics and began discussing his time with the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons. He listed off some of the teams that they defeated before switching back to his promo. Rodman played for the Pistons from 1986-1993 during the "Bad Boys" era before ultimately being traded to the San Antonio Spurs in October 1993.

"It's amazing, right? Physical, finesse, intimidation," Rodman said. "But it's amazing how ... guess what? We beat teams like the Celtics, the Lakers and the Bulls, man. Guess what? Wow, man. Guess what? Check us out. Bad Boys for Life, please watch it!"

"What kind of endorsement is this," one person on Instagram asked after watching Rodman's promo. There were several users that believed the Hall of Famer was under the influence of a foreign substance. Others simply felt that this video was part of his charm.

Rodman was not the only former member of the Detroit Pistons that mentioned the NBA team's "Bad Boys" era. Isiah Thomas released a promo of his own in which he proposed a toast to "all of the Bad Boys." He said that watching the film reminded him of the championship years in 1989 and 1990, both of which included Rodman. Thomas then sipped a glass of champagne and told everyone to enjoy the movie.

While Rodman created some confusion with his comments, he did at least mention Bad Boys for Life during his promo video. Retired boxer Mike Tyson did not. He simply posted a jaw-dropping video of a sparring session and called himself a "Bad Boy for Life" in the caption. The purpose was to convince his followers to purchase the film on blu-ray, but those that watched him punching were too distracted. They were far more focused on wondering whether or not Tyson could step into the ring once again.