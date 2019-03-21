‘Deadwood’ Movie Trailer Releases With HBO Premiere Date

HBO’s long-in-the-works Deadwood movie is finally reaching a debut, the network releasing the first official trailer and a premiere date.

On Thursday, HBO unexpectedly took to Twitter to drop a 45-second-long teaser trailer for the upcoming Deadwood follow-up film, which will officially be titled Deadwood: The Movie and will see the characters “reunited after a decade to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film will debut on HBO on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET.

“It’d be a pity not to recognize what’s at stake.”

#Deadwood: The Movie premieres May 31. pic.twitter.com/IQpwOmDOwL — HBO (@HBO) March 21, 2019

“This town is a sanctuary,” Ian McShane’s Al Swearengen says in the trailer. “Every man worth a name knows the value of being unreachable.”

The movie, written by series creator and showrunner David Milch and helmed by original Deadwood director Daniel Minahan, will see the return of much of the original cast alongside Swearengen, including Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst).

Although the film’s storyline has mostly been kept tightlipped, HBO provided a vague synopsis.

“In the Deadwood film, the indelible characters of the series are reunited after ten years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood,” the synopsis reads. “Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

Teasing the film in February, Carolyn Strauss, former HBO executive and an executive producer on the Deadwood movie, claimed that the two-hour film would be “about the passage of time” and “the toll of time on people.” She added that it’s “mellowed some people and hardened others” and that since fans last saw the town, it has matured.

Originally airing for three seasons, a total of 36 episodes, from 2004-2006, the Western drama was unexpectedly canceled in 2006 with the promise that a two-hour finale film would follow. HBO did not formally announce the movie’s production until its Television Critics Association summer press tour last July.

During its original run, Deadwood was nominated for 28 Emmy, eight of which it won. It also scored earned McShane a Golden Globe Award for Best Performer by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

Deadwood: The Movie premieres on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.