‘Deadwood’ Movie Trailer Released by HBO

HBO has released the first full-length trailer for Deadwood: The Movie.

On Thursday, the network released a 2-minute-long trailer giving fans their best look yet at the long-in-the-works film, a follow-up to the series which was abruptly canceled in 2006 after three seasons and a total of 36 episodes.

The film will debut on HBO on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET, 13 years after the series ended.

“It’d be a pity not to recognize what’s at stake — to go ahead and die stupid,” Timothy Olyphant’s Seth Bullock warns in the clip.

“Hate to end a fool,” Ian McShane’s Al Swearengen replies.

Written by series creator David Milch, who recently revealed that he is battling Alzheimer’s, and directed by Daniel Minahan, Deadwood: The Movie will reunite much of Deadwood‘s original cast. Reprising their roles alongside Olyphant and McShane are Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst).

The film will also see the new addition of Jade Pettyjohn.

The characters will be “reunited after ten years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood,” according to an official synopsis. “Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

Carolyn Strauss, former HBO executive and an executive producer on the Deadwood movie, also teased that the two-hour movie would be “about the passage of time” and “the toll of time on people.”

Deadwood originally aired from 2004-2006, but was un unexpectedly canceled with the promise that a two-hour finale film would follow. During the network’s Television Critics Association summer press tour last July, HBO finally confirmed that the movie was in the works.

“The one thing that I was concerned about was I wanted a script that would stand on its own,” HBO’s top programming executive Casey Bloys said at the time. “David [Milch] totally delivered on that. I think it’s a terrific script. If we can do it on a budget that makes sense for us, and if we can get the cast together, we’re inclined to do it.”

The film’s spring release date will make it eligible for Emmy consideration in 2019. Deadwood‘s initial three-season run on HBO garnered eight Emmy wins along with 28 nominations.

Deadwood: The Movie debuts on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.