Dead at 70, RIP to Beloved Actor Known for Tim Allen and Jackie Chan Movies: Friends Remember Stefan Gossler

Stefan Gossler, an actor with special ties to the works of Jackie Chan and Tim Allen, has died. He was 70.

As myFanbase spotted, Gossler died on Jan. 19, just over a month after celebrating his 70th birthday back on Dec. 14. Two of his peers, actors Peter Flechtner and Sven Plate announced the news.

“In memory of our dear and wonderful colleague Stefan Gossler, who left us far too soon yesterday,” Flechtner wrote on Jan. 20. Plate added in his own tribute that the late star was “something special.”

Stefan Gossler (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images)

While Gossler is not a household name in the U.S., his voice is synonymous with countless American productions in Germany. The late star was a prolific voice actor, dubbing over international productions for German audiences, per Deutsche Synchronkartei.

Two stars he steadily dubbed were Chan and Allen, with the actor being seen as the perfect choice to translate the movie legends’ performances to German moviegoers. He dubbed numerous Chan movies, such as his installments in the Rush Hour, Kung Fu Panda, Karate Kid, Police Story and Shanghai Noon franchises. He also translated Chan’s work in Rumble in the Bronx, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Foreigner and the TV show Jackie Chan Adventures, among others.

He dubbed lots of Allen’s TV and film work, including Last Man Standing, Shifting Gears, The Santa Clauses, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, Wild Hogs, The Shaggy Dog and Crazy on the Outside. It’s unclear who will dub lead character Matt Parker for future episodes of Shifting Gears in Gossler’s place.

Outside of those actors’ filmography Gossler also worked on the German versions of Joker, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Fast & Furious 6, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Zero Dark Thirty, Rocky Balboa, Notting Hill, Scary Movie and Parasite.

In the anime world he was a beloved figure for dubbing the voice of Cell in the Dragon Ball franchise.