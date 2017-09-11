‘Day of the Dead’ Remake Releasing Later This Year

Filmmaker George Romero not only helped define the modern concept of the zombie, but he perfected the concept with his explorations of how society would react to the outbreak in sequels Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, and Land of the Dead. A remake of his 1985 film, which is tentatively titled “Day of the Dead: Bloodline,” will reportedly be released later this year, according to Bloody Disgusting.

The plot of the upcoming remake will be slightly different from the original storyline, as this new installment “follows a former medical student tormented by a dark figure from her past, who happens to be a half-human, half-zombie hell-bent on destroying her.”



Videos by PopCulture.com

The film stars Johnathan Schaech, Sophie Skelton, Marcus Vanco, Jeff Gum, Lorina Kamburova, Nick Loeb, Rachel O’Meara, Debbie Sherman, Luke Cousins, Nathan Cooper, and Cristina Serafini. Day of the Dead: Bloodline was directed by Hèctor Hernández Vicens.

The upcoming remake will actually be the second attempt at capitalizing on the film’s title, with the previous attempt coming in 2008.

Zack Snyder helped bring attention to Romero’s original films with his reboot of Dawn of the Dead in 2004. A far cry from the original nuanced film about survivors attempting to outlive the lumbering corpses in a mall filled with supplies, Snyder’s film featured fast-moving zombies and explored the more monstrous nature of the premise.

Thanks to that film’s success, a new Day of the Dead was released in 2008, with that film’s writer claiming the film would merely be taking the themes of the original film and character concepts to explore all-new territory. The writer also expressed that, despite the recent popularity of Dawn of the Dead, this remake wasn’t connected to that storyline.

Strangely, despite distancing the two films’ narratives, Ving Rhames starred in both installments, adding more confusion to the situation.

Expect to see Day of the Dead: Bloodline as a DirecTV exclusive before coming to other VOD platforms later this year.