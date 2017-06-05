New Dark Tower Videos Introduce The Man In Black And The Gunslinger

Stephen King’s The Dark Tower comes to the big screen in a mere two months!

Sony Pictures has released a new pair of videos that each focus on the two main characters: the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) and Roland Deschain (Idris Elba).

In the video above, containing plenty of new footage of the film’s villain, the Man in Black says to his nemesis The Gunslinger, “The war is over, old friend. Everyone you ever loved has died by my hand. No matter what you do, the Tower will fall. Death always wins.

In the video below, titled “Knight” and containing new footage of the film’s protagonist taking out bad guys with his trusty and magical six-shooter, Roland narrates: “I do not aim with my hand; I am with my eye. I do not shoot with my hand; I shoot with my mind. I do not kill with my fun; I kill with my heart.”

There are other worlds than these. Stephen King‘s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

The cast also features Tom Taylor as Jake Chambers, Katheryn Winnick as Laurie Chambers, Jackie Earle Haley as Sayre, Abbey Lee Kershaw as Tirana, Michael Barbieri as Timmy, Claudia Kim as Arra Champignon, José Zúñiga as Dr. Hotchkiss, Alex McGregor as Susan Delgado, Nicholas Hamilton as Lucas Hanson, De-Wet Nagel as Taheen Tech, and Dennis Haysbert as Steven Deschain.

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, based on a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman & Jeff Pinkner and Anders Thomas Jensen & Nikolaj Arcel. Its produced by Akiva Goldsman, Ron Howard, and Erica Huggins. G. Mac Brown serves as its executive producer.

The Dark Tower opens in theaters August 4.

