Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Who He'd Want to Play in a 'Harry Potter' Reboot

Daniel Radcliffe may be known as the Boy Who Lived, but the actor wouldn't want to reprise his iconic role in a hypothetical Harry Potter reboot. The popular franchise's star appeared with his Miracle Workers costars on Game Night with Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused, where they all discussed who they would play in revival if given the chance.

Karan Soni said she would want to play Hermione Granger because "that’s the character I related to the most," while Geraldine Viswanathan was met with agreement from her costars when she said she would make a great Hagrid because of her love of animals. Radcliffe, meanwhile, said he would want to play one of two of the Marauders if given the chance instead of an older version of his original character.

"I would probably want to go with like, Sirius or Lupin," Radcliffe said of the characters played in the movies by Gary Oldman and David Thewlis. "Those were always the two characters that I was like ‘They’re great.’ And also like, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they’re like some of my favorite memories."

Unfortunately for Harry Potter fans, there have been no public plans for any sequels or reboots beyond the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Radcliffe even told Entertainment Tonight last month he wasn't even sure if there was a cast reunion taking place for the Sorcerer's Stone film's 20th anniversary later this year, admitting his calendar was booked through until the end of the year.

"I’m in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming, and then I’m going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year," Radcliffe said. "So yeah, I don’t know. I’m sure there will be some sort of celebration, but I don’t know if we will be getting together or anything. I’m sorry if that’s a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

Meanwhile, Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been taking a break from the spotlight since her 2019 role as Meg March in Little Women, which was received positively by critics following middling reviews of The Circle and the live-action Beauty and the Beast. Watson's break from acting was rumored to be a quiet retirement, but the actor's rep told Entertainment Weekly in February, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."