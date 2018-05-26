Daniel Craig Confirmed as James Bond 007 for New Movie with Danny Boyle

Daniel Craig will return as James Bond for the next film in the long-running franchise, with the production company behind the films confirming the news in a statement on Friday.

Craig will team up with director Danny Boyle for the 25th film in the franchise, which comes as a surprise to those who expected the actor to retire the role.

“We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th installment of the franchise,” EON Productions’ Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the custodians of the Bond movies, in a statement to The Guardian.

“We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and are thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.”

Craig has played the iconic spy in four consecutive Bond films — Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

In 2015, he told TimeOut that playing Bond was “a drag.”

“The best acting is when you’re not concerned about the surface. And Bond is the opposite of that,” Craig explained. “You have to be bothered about how you’re looking. It’s a struggle. I know that how Bond wears a suit and walks into a room is important. But as an actor I don’t want to give a f— about what I look like! So I have to play with both things. In a way that works, as that’s Bond: he looks good and he doesn’t give a f— what you think he looks like!”

He added that he couldn’t imagine doing another Bond movie so soon after his last outing in 2015’s Spectre.

“Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” the 50-year-old said. “No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

Craig seemed to change his tune in 2017 when he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he would play the titular spy once again.

“I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note,” he said. “I can’t wait.”

He also addressed his “slash my wrists” comment, saying, “There’s no point in making excuses about it. It was two days after I finished shooting the last movie. Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer.”

Photo Credit: Piotr Zajac / Shutterstock.com