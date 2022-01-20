Dakota Johnson Reveals Her ‘Social Network’ Co-Star Who ‘Didn’t Acknowledge’ Her

Dakota Johnson and Andrew Garfield gave two of the most celebrated performances of 2021 with The Lost Daughter and Tick, Tick… Boom!, and the former co-stars of The Social Network reunited for a new Vanity Fair interview to discuss the movie that launched their respective careers. While Garfield had a leading role as Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, Johnson played a co-ed named Amelia who hooked up with Justin Timberlake‘s Sean Parker.

Johnson explained to Garfield that while he was kind to her on set, star Jesse Eisenberg didn’t acknowledge her. “You and Jesse were so busy on that movie, and I was obviously in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching,” Johnson said. “I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions. You were really nice, and Jesse didn’t acknowledge me. He was probably in character.”

Garfield stuck up slightly for his co-star, suggesting that perhaps Eisenberg was staying in character as Mark Zuckerberg at the time. “Oh boy, I don’t know. I feel like I need to defend him in some way,” Garfield said. “There was maybe some of the Zuckerberg coming through in that moment.”

While Johnson was born into a Hollywood family (Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith are her parents), The Social Network was her first movie role. “I was so nervous,” Johnson admitted. “You know before you shoot anything, I like don’t sleep and you kind of have that hollow, nervous, shaky feeling. It was the best.” The Social Network was written by Aaron Sorkin and directed David Fincher, so she was starting with some heavy hitters. While Johnson and Eisenberg may not have made much of an impression on each other, Garfield recalled how he and Johnson connected at a party after the film was released. “I remember seeing you at a party. I think it was at the Oscars or something,” Garfield recounted. “You were just so lovely and energetic and just so excited to connect.” Tick, Tick… Boom and The Lost Daughter are both available to stream on Netflix.