How Dakota Johnson's Friendship With Sean Penn Led to Their New Movie 'Daddio' (Exclusive)

Much like that of their characters, Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn's connection was at the core of their new film Daddio. Ahead of the film's release in theaters nationwide on Friday, June 28, Daddio writer-director Christy Hall opened up to PopCulture.com about how Johnson's interest in the script and friendship with neighbor Penn led to the reflective film audiences see today.

Daddio, which was originally conceived as a stage play, follows a woman (Johnson) on a cab ride from JFK airport back to her home in Manhattan, during which she becomes involved in an unexpected conversation with her taxi driver (Penn).

"I have to say, I owe a lot to Dakota Johnson. She raised her hand not only to play the woman in the back [of the cab], but she also raised her hand as a producer – and she's very hands-on as a producer. She's very invested [and] she really cares," Hall told PopCulture. "She was the one who said, 'Do you mind if I slip the script to my dear friend, Mr. Sean Penn?' And I was like, 'We would be so lucky.' They're friends, they know each other, they've wanted to work with each other for many years."

After Johnson, 34, asked Penn, 63, to be her co-star, the Academy Award-winning actor was quick to sign on. "He read right away, and then I think 48 hours later, I'm on a Zoom with him," Hall recalled. "He just said something to the effect of, 'Christy, I read the script in one sitting. What you've done here is undeniable, and if you'll have me, I would love to be a part of it.' And my heart stopped."

Having Johnson and Penn working together on her story was magic, as Hall said both actors "really understood the tone and the intention" behind the script. That synergy was especially important with the film having to fit into just 16 days of shooting. "We all just had to jump in the deep end, and we all had to trust each other," she explained. "I think you can see that in the final product – that we all just surrendered to it and went for it and had a lot of fun, I have to say."

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

"It's been an incredible journey, truly," Hall gushed. "It felt like a little family manifested this together, and Dakota was a huge part of that. So I have so much gratitude for her, really. She really put the wind in the sails and helped really put the train on the tracks ... because indie film, there's a humility to it, right? So it really takes everyone really believing in it and giving the best of themselves."

Daddio is in theaters nationwide on June 28.