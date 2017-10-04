‘Child’s Play’ Creator Teases What’s Next for the Chucky Franchise

Most horror films end with the villain having to pay for their crimes, no matter how violent those are, as a majority of our heroes live to see another day. Far from a traditional horror film, Cult of Chucky ends on a much different note. According to writer/director Don Mancini, the events of this film set the stage for a sequel that could explore “all kinds of possibilities.”

***WARNING: Spoilers below for the events of Cult of Chucky***

Videos by PopCulture.com

The original Child’s Play depicted murderer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) using his final moments on earth to transmit his spirit into the body of a doll. In the most recent film, Curse of Chucky, Nica (Fiona Dourif) took the blame for the murders this killer doll, Chucky, committed, resulting in her imprisonment in a mental institution.

In the final scenes of Cult of Chucky, the killer is able to make his spirit leave the doll to enter Nica’s body, who escapes the asylum after murdering the facility’s guards.

“It points in a specific direction for some of these characters, and where they end up,” Mancini told PopCulture.com about what this means for the future. “That is not something I would flee from. I do have ideas of where the next step for these characters will go. I have all kinds of different ideas. This is an ongoing franchise that we want to oversee as we go into the future.”

Mancini added, “There are all kinds of possibilities, and that’s one of the things I want to do at the end of this movie, was in a completely, new, surprising way, so that the viewer could say ‘Wow, where is this going to go now? I didn’t see it going in this direction.’”

As if the film’s official ending wasn’t enough, there is also a post-credits scene that features a cameo from Christine Elise, who played the main character Kyle in Child’s Play 2. This hints at the next film being an even bigger adventure for the killer doll.

Unfortunately, while Cult of Chucky is available currently on Netflix, it is an R-rated cut that doesn’t include this post-credits scene.

You can also check out Cult of Chucky on Blu-ray, DVD and on VOD.