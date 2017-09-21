‘Cult of Chucky’ Comes to Netflix October 3

Cult of Chucky marks the seventh installment in the Child’s Play franchise, proving the series is alive and well. The sequel is slated to hit Blu-ray, DVD and VOD services on October 3, but new information reveals that the film will also hit Netflix on the very same day.

Given the variety of release strategies in the world of film, it’s not surprising that a film will head to a streaming service shortly after a home video or theatrical release, but Cult of Chucky being made available on so many platforms all on the same day will ensure as many Child’s Play fans can enjoy the movie as possible.

The announcement of the film’s Netflix debut follows the recent reveal that Cult of Chucky will also be featured during AMC’s FearFest programming that leads up to Halloween. There’s no excuse not to check out the film this October!

The new film will catch up with Nica (Fiona Dourif) at an asylum for the criminally insane where she has been confined for the past four years and is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when Nica’s psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic ‘tool’ to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar ‘Good Guy’ doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all.

Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.

Cult of Chucky was written and directed by series creator Don Mancini.

