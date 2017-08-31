‘Cult of Chucky’ Creator Claims Chucky’s Kids Won’t Appear in New Film

The upcoming Cult of Chucky, the seventh film in the Child’s Play franchise, has brought together some of the most iconic characters in the series’ history. During a recent Facebook Live session, writer/director Don Mancini seemingly dismissed the idea that Chucky’s child, Glen/Glenda, would be absent from the ordeal.

“I would like that, we love Glen and Glenda. We had references to Glen/Glenda in the new movie, which, unfortunately, didn’t make the final cut,” the director responded when asked if they would appear. If Mancini is noting that “references” to the characters are cut, we should assume they won’t make any appearance at all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although we might not see Chucky and Tiffany’s offspring, the director revealed just how strong of a connection he feels with the character and Glen/Glenda’s following.

“It’s interesting. That character’s profile has really grown over the years. One of the things that’s great to me is he’s been embraced by the LGBT community,” the director explained. “One of the most fun things we’ve ever done, there was a screening of the movie in San Francisco, at the Castro theater a few years ago, that Jennifer [Tilly] and I went up for. It was so much fun to see Chucky with a theater full of drag queens.”

He added, “I love Glen/Glenda, we had dinner with [voice of Glen/Glenda] Billy Boyd a few weeks ago.”

For those unfamiliar with the character’s connection to the transgender community, both the spirits of Glen and Glenda resided in the body of Glen, with Glenda sometimes taking control of Glen’s body. In those instances, Glen would wear female clothing and a long wig, appearing more feminine.

The upcoming sequel’s synopsis is as follows:

“Cult of Chucky will catch up with Nica (Fiona Dourif) at an asylum for the criminally insane where she has been confined for the past four years and is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when Nica’s psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic ‘tool’ to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar ‘Good Guy’ doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.”

Cult of Chucky lands on unrated Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital platforms on October 3.