Dolph Lundgren Says 'Maybe There Won't Be' Aquaman 3, Would Reprise 'Punisher' Role (Exclusive)

Dolph Lundgren currently stars in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom as King Nereus, but the actor thinks "maybe there won't be" another sequel. During a recent conversation with PopCulture.com, Lundgren opened up about some of his biggest comic book roles, including Aquaman and his role as Frank Castle in the original Punisher film from 1989. When mentioning Aquaman, Lundren expressed uncertainty about another movie outing for the character, saying, "Well, we'll see if there's any more Aquaman. I heard maybe there won't be, so, we'll see."

We also shared with Lundgren the news that all Marvel films are canon in the collective Marvel Universe, which means that his version of Frank Castle could plausibly make a cameo at some point. When asked if this is something he'd be interested in, Lundgren replied, "Yeah, why not?" The first Punisher film was directed by Mark Goldblatt from a script written by Boaz Yakin. While it was popular with fans — earning $30 million at the box office on a budget of $9 million — The Punisher was not a hit with critics. It has since garnered a cult following.

"You know, it's crazy how that superhero world has multiplied so many times over since I did that picture," Lundgren went on to say. "I mean, I did He-Man (too).... before, it was just Batman. Batman and Superman, right? Two. And then, now there's like 35." While he's enjoyed his various comic book roles, Lundgren adds, "There's something to be said for doing a movie where you play a real person, because, with the costumes and the CGI, it is so complicated to shoot those films. It's not exactly pleasant."

Lundgren made it clear, however, that he enjoys both working on original films and big-budget, blockbuster projects. "I mean, the second one you mentioned, being on a big film where you got a of money, a lot of assets, lot of production value, and great script, I mean, that's cool," he said. "You just step into that. You feel privileged to be part of it. You can go home and go to sleep at night. You don't have to worry about anything."

"Whereas, when you're in charge and it's a smaller film, and you're directing and starting and acting, it takes over your life in a different way and it's more stressful," Lundgren continued. "But, on the other hand, it is also more satisfying in a way, because at least it's up to you ... how it's going to turn out."