Sylvester Stallone Reveals ‘Creed II’ Holiday Release Date

Sylvester Stallone shared a new Creed II fan-made poster on Instagram, and revealed that the film will land in theaters in November.

The fan-created poster includes the date “12.25.2018” but Stallone wrote: “IT IS COMING OUT IN NOVEMBER!!! THANKSGIVING!!!”

Additionally, the IMDB page for the film lists it as being released on Nov. 21, 2018.

The film will reportedly focus on Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, son of Carl Weathers’ Apollo Creed, looking to take on Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer played by Dolph Lundgren who killed his father in the ring in Rocky IV.

Early on, many speculated that the new film might see Jordan’s Adonis Creed go up against the son of Ivan Drago, but the new developments appear to debunk that theory.

Creed was written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who directed the upcoming Black Panther film, which also stars Jordan. Stallone was originally scheduled to handle directing duties on the sequel but instead he and Jordan chose Steven Caple Jr. to take over the film.

The first film debuted on Nov. 25, 2015, to much praise from critics and Rocky fans alike. It made an estimated $173 million at the box office on a budget of $40 million, and earned Stallone an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.