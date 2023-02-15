'Creed III': Michael B. Jordan Settles 'Unfinished Business' in Final Trailer





Creed III is set to hit theatres on March 3, and the final trailer was just released by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures. The trailer shows Michael B. Jordan's character, Adonis Creed, and his journey back in the ring to face his former friend Damian, played by Jonathan Majors. And when Adonis is talking to Stephen A. Smith, he said he left boxing with "unfinished business," leading to an epic battle between him and Damian.

As the official synopsis states: "After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose."

Creed III also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. Along with it being the third film in the Creed franchise, Creed III is the ninth installment of the Rocky film series. However, it will be the first movie to not have Sylvester Stallone. While speaking to IGN in 2021, Jordan explained why Stallone will not be in the boxing movie.

This is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward," he explained. "So, it's always respect and always a s—ton of love for what he's built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created. So, hopefully, you guys will love what I'm thinking… what we're cooking up. I think it's going to be something special."

Creed III is also the directorial debut for Jordan. When speaking to reporters after the first trailer was released in October, Jordan said, "I think for me it was the perfect time. I think growing up on set, in the industry over 20 years – I started out doing background work and extra work and just kind of just seeing the sets evolve, seeing everybody's job, seeing how a real production's storytelling took place. I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell a story and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else's vision. And having a character that I've played twice before, it's been seven, eight years living with this guy. So to be able to tell a story of where I believe Adonis is at, and also at 35 years old, I had a lot to say as a young man, as a young Black man, just my life experiences and how I could actually share that, share a piece of myself with the world – through these characters and through this story."