Is 'Creed 3' Cutting Rocky Balboa?

Creed III is on the way as MGM announced that the film will hit theatres on Nov. 23, 2022. Led by Michael B. Jordan, who will be the director as well as star in the movie, Creed III will have the same cast of characters in the first two films, including Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad. However, Sylvester Stallone, who plays the iconic Rocky Balboa, hasn't been annoucned to star in Creed III, which leads to some fans thinking he will not appear in the film.

In May 2020, Stallone said in an Instagram video that Rocky isn't going anywhere but didn't indicate he would be in the third Creed film. "I never say no to Rocky, because I have a couple of ideas”, he said, while adding more possible Rocky films is unlikely because "they don’t really involve the ring as much as they should. “I’m not so confident that will be exciting enough for the audience. But who knows?"

At the end of Creed II, fans see Rocky travels to Vancouver to make peace with his estranged son Rocky Jr. (Milo Ventimiglia). He also meets his grandson Long for the first time, stating he looks like his late wife Adrian. It's possible the third Creed could focus on Adonis Creed (Jordan) making his own path without the guidance of Rocky as he focuses on his family. Additionally, Rocky is also looking to take care of his own health as he was diagnosed with an early case of non-Hodkin Lymphoma in the first Creed film.

Along with the Instagram video in 2020, Stallone told Collider in 2019 that he's "done with Creed" because he some something planned for the next Rocky film. "I have a thing that..it's politically, you would say, vital right now. It's that, too. It's right on the edge," Stallone said. "Also, it deals also with a foreign country. Well, you've heard a little bit about it and they want it badly. Yeah and it's like "Oh. Should I do this?" Because Rocky? Making a Rocky film. Like Michael [B. Jordan] goes "I wanna direct Creed." I go "Think very carefully about this" cause you will now have two years of no life and no guarantee it's gonna be a hit."