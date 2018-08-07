‘Creed 2’: First Stills Released Show Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in Action

New still photos from Creed II have been released, showing Michael B. Jordan training as Adonis Creed with Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. Creed punches a heavy boxing bag as Balboa holds it in place.

In a second still photo, Adonis prepares for a fight, wearing his gloves and sleeveless hoodie, in front of Wood Harris, who portrays Tony “Little Duke” Burton.

A synopsis of the film from MGM and Warner Bros. reveals that Adonis and Rocky will “confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family.”

“Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring,” reads the synopsis. “Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.”

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Creed II is set to be released Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. In addition to Jordan, Stallone and Harris, it also stars Tessa Thompson, Russell Hornsby, Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, Andre Ward, Phylicia Rashad and Dolph Lundgren. Muneanu will play Viktor Drago, the son of Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, who killed Apollo Creed in Rocky IV.

The first Creed was written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who directed Marvel’s Black Panther film, which also stars Jordan. Stallone was originally scheduled to sit in the director’s chair for Creed II but instead he and Jordan settled on Caple Jr. (The Land).

“When I wrote and directed Creed, I wanted to tell a human story about a family from a new perspective, while also paying homage to the Rocky characters we’ve all grown up knowing and loving,” Coogler said. “I’ve known Steven was an amazing filmmaker since our days at USC film school together, so I can’t wait to see what he, Sly, Mike and Tessa bring to this next chapter.”

Caple Jr. also spoke about having the directing honors for the sequel. “It’s an honor to be a part of the franchise and work with such a thoughtful team,” he said. “I got involved because I’ve always been a Rocky fan and I enjoy stories with heart and substance. But when Ryan put his touch on Creed I felt another level of connection to the franchise. It started to feel personal for many different reasons.”

“This next Creed is a tale beyond the boxing ring and dives deeps into family, legacy, and fears,” Caple Jr. added. “I’m excited to share my view and collaborate with the talented cast and crew.”

