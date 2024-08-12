'Creature From the Black Lagoon' Remake in the Works From 'The Conjuring' Director James Wan

The iconic Creature From the Black Lagoon will soon emerge again from dark depths. It's been announced that James Wan, director of the first two films in The Conjuring franchise, is working on a remake of the classic Universal Monsters film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wan is developing a new version of Creature From the Black Lagoon under his Atomic Monster production banner, which recently merged with Blumhouse. Wan will act as producer – alongside Atomic Monster's Michael Clear and Judson Scott, who will serve as executive producers – and is said to be in early talks to direct the project as well. A writer has not yet been announced.

The original Creature From the Black Lagoon film debuted in 1954 and "follows a group of scientists who encounter a piscine amphibious humanoid in the waters of the Amazon; the Creature, also known as the Gill-man." The film went on to spawn a couple sequels, as well as many failed reboots and remakes that never made it to the screen.

Wan is well-known in the horror communitty for his work with The Conjuring franchse, as well as the Saw and Insidious films. He also directed Furious 7 and both Aquaman films. At this time, he has no other directorial projects on the horizon but has prodcued a few movies coming soon, such as a Salem's Lot remake and the sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat movie.