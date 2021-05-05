'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Shares Major Update About Movie Sequel

✖

One of the best romantic comedies to hit the big screen in the past decade just got a major update for its highly anticipated sequel. While an official greenlight has yet to be announced from Warner Bros. Pictures for the second installment of Crazy Rich Asians, the bestselling book based on the 2013 novel of the same title by Kevin Kwan, was revealed to be arriving sooner than fans think. In an interview with Kwan on 3rd Hour of Today, the Singapore-born author shared the sequel is coming.

"Sooner than you think — we are working on polishing the script, getting it perfect. It was such a huge success; we really want to get it right. We're doing that and then we're going to start filming as soon as everyone gets together," he said of the movie, which grossed more than $238 million at the global box office. With the first film's screenplay written by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim based on Kwan's novel of the same name, there is a lot to explore with the second chapter set to the sophomore novel, Crazy Rich Girlfriend, which sees events taking place on the wedding eve of Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) and Nick Young (Henry Golding).

Between the delicious fun of family, fortune and fame in Mainland China, Golding told Us Weekly there was "definitely room for more," in consideration to such a storyline, especially as Rachel is drawn into a dizzying world of Shanghai splendor and identity. "There [are] two other books. It's just about getting the story right," the 34-year-old actor said. "We led the way with a fantastic movie, first movie, and I think it's only fair we do it justice and write a good story."

The box office success story that proves diversity is a win for everyone has grown into a fervent fanbase with fans worldwide — something Golding doesn't take for granted, especially as he continues to flourish in his own career. "It's one of those things that comes hand in hand with a successful movie, is a lot of the stars sort of get catapulted into the industry," he said. "It being my first film, I think one of us, that's like a couple of years now, a couple of years ago. I think it's led me onto some fantastic movies with some amazing filmmakers, so having that as your kind of groundwork and your stability in the industry, I think it's great."

Crazy Rich Asians is now available to own on Blu-ray and available to stream on HBO Max. For more on all the movie news you need to know, stick to PopCulture for the latest.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.