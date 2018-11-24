‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Actor Ken Jeong Teases New ‘Hangover’ Movie

Ken Jeong is at least somewhat interested in a fourth installment of The Hangover franchise according to a report by TMZ.

Jeong is on a world-wide stand-up tour that took him to Melbourne, Australia. on Thursday. After performing his set, he hung around outside of the Grand Hyatt Hotel with fans, chatting, taking pictures and joking around. One fan recorded Jeong joking around about the possibility of a Hangover 4.

"There you go buddy, there you go!" Jeong cried in a remarkably passable Australian accent. "Hangover 4! Brisbane!"

The clip was clearly taken in the midst of some larger joke between Jeong and his new friends, so it is not clear exactly what they were talking about. Meanwhile, other footage showed him smiling for pictures with fans while someone asked him more directly about the future of the franchise.

"Any chance of The Hangover 4?" someone called out.

"Hangover 4?" Jeong said. "I'd want to read the script. Yeah, I would love that. Maybe."

Obviously, Jeong has no concrete news on the blockbuster comedy franchise, but it was nice to hear that the movies were still on his mind. Jeong played the villainous Mr. Chow in The Hangover, chasing down Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms and Bradley Cooper for money they could not remember stealing from him.

Jeong has had an incredible run since The Hangover franchise, and may be looking to branch out even further. This year, he had an important role in Crazy Rich Asians, a comedy that went a long way in advancing Asian and Asian-American representation in Hollywood, while also being one of the funniest films of the year.

Jeong also took the lead in his own sitcom titled Dr. Ken from 2015 to 2017 on ABC. He had a major role in Community and has a long list of projects on the way in 2019.

All of this success has Jeong on a whirlwind tour getting back to his roots in stand-up comedy. He is currently finishing out a run in Canada before returning to the U.S. for more dates, which will take him through mid-December.

Jeong is well known for his relatively late transition into show business. The comedian had an entire successful career as a doctor before he began taking the stage seriously. He practiced medicine as a fully-licensed physician right up until he was cast in Jud Apatow's Knocked Up, when he finally felt secure enough to support himself on acting alone.

Jeong has four movies in post-production slated for release in 2019, and three more filming. Unfortunately, none of them bear the name "Hangover" in the title.