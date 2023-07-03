'Coraline' Returning to Movie Theaters

Moveigoers will get the chance to venture to The Other World on the big screen once again. Henry Selick's 2009 stop-motion animated classic Coraline is returning to theaters for a limited time this summer, 14 years after its initial theatrical run, LAIKA Studios and Fathom Events announced. Tickets are now available for pre-order.



Fans of the movie will be able to catch it in theaters nationwide on Monday, August 14 at 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm local time, and Tuesday, August 15 at 7:00 pm local time. Audiences will also be treated to exclusive footage from the LAIKA Archives, including new and never-before-seen footage. Per the event's description, "Join key members of LAIKA's creative filmmaking team for an up-close and personal return to the worlds of Coraline, explored through unique behind-the-scenes stories, key artifacts, puppets, and costumes from the groundbreaking, stop-motion animated film: Coraline."

Based on Neil Gaiman's (The Sandman) novella of the same name, Coraline centers on the titular character, who while exploring her new home discovers a secret door that leads to an alternate reality that parallels her life, dubbed The Other World. While everything in The Other World seems better, Coraline soon discovers that not everything is as it seems, and "this wondrously off-kilter, fantastical adventure turns dangerous and her counterfeit parents try to keep her forever, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to save her family and get back home." The voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French. Produced by Henry Selick, Claire Jennings, Bill Mechanic, and Mary Sandell.



Coraline debuted in theaters in 2009 and has become something of a cult classic. The movie grossed $16.85 million during its opening weekend, ranking third at the box office, and grossed over $124 million worldwide by the end of its run, making it the third-highest-grossing stop-motion film of all time after. It also won several Annie Awards and received nominations for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film. Coraline currently holds a 90% critics rating and 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.



