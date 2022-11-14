'Confess, Fletch' on Showtime: Lorenza Izzo and Annie Mumolo Talk 'Harmonious' Whodunit Cast, Working Opposite 'Hilarious' Marcia Gay Harden (Exclusive)

Confess, Fletch recently premiered on Showtime, giving subscribers a chance to check out this hilarious whodunit with a wonderfully "harmonious" cast, so says to its stars. Ahead of the premiere, PopCulture.com sat down with Lorenza Izzo and Annie Mumolo, who play Angela "Andy" de Grassi — Fletch's girlfriend — and Eve, Fletch's neighbor. During our conversation, the pair praised their castmates, including Jon Hamm (Fletch) and Marcia Gay Harden, who plays Andy's stepmother, The Countess.

"I'm in love with her. We have a complete love affair," Izzo said of working with Harden. "And in this film, it's interesting, because all of us are playing opposite Jon. We're all coming in, and doing dance. I don't know that word in English. But we're doing this dance with him, and he has very dry, natural humor. When Marcia came in and we did the first scene together, her accent, her posture, she was this very vague... You didn't know where she came from, her accent was on purpose, all over the place, because you couldn't pinpoint her. I was on the floor laughing. The second the word Fletch came out. I was like, 'I'm dead.'"

Izzo continued, "I'm also a huge fan of hers. I was so excited to get to play with her, because that's literally what we did. All of our Italian scenes, any moments we had together, we would find the unexpected. They hate each other, but they're also okay with each other. I'm so happy you had that reaction, because that was my reaction. I thought it was hilarious to have the balls to just go there, and do that, and actually do it well. Of course she would do that."

Notably, Mumolo has a scene-stealing moment alongside Hamm, in which her character nearly burns down a kitchen. "From the beginning I was like, 'You only do this if you're really going to do this,'" Mumolo quipped. "There's only one way to go with Eve, and that's to dive in head first." She also joked that she could not choose between Hamm and Mignon — Eve's dog — as to who was her favorite scene partner. "You can't make me choose that," she said. "This is too hard of a decision."

Mumolo then added, "We were all harmonious together. We were all harmonious... I'm sure Lorenza would feel the same. I could do scenes with Jon Hamm all day long. No matter what genre you're in, no matter what you're doing, he's just an incredible scene partner. And I think it's because he's just so good." Izzo chimed in, "He's very natural." Mumolo then offered, "And he's natural in every sort of direction. He just twists and turns, and everything's genuine, and there's a lot of surprises."

Izzo went on to day, "He also has a good hold on the tempo of everything. You feel like his brain is actually on top of everything, of the whole movement of the scene. He's not an actor that is just worried about when his turn is. He's an actor that is following the flow, and the energy of the entire scene. I mean it's his world. And he has the capacity to kind of mold there. It's really great to work with him."

Mumolo noted that Hamm displays a lot of "generosity" as a scene partner. "There has to be a generosity to someone playing the lead like that. And a confidence, and trust I guess, I suppose. But everybody trusts him, but he has a generosity where he's letting others sort of do what they do. And the give and take that puts trust in the people working with you, and it puts faith in you, and it becomes a really fun sort of electric experience. It's very fun." Confess, Fletch is now on Showtime, as well as the Showtime Anytime app and the Showtime add-on available through Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.