Liam Neeson Action-Thriller ‘The Commuter’ Gets a Trailer

Liam Neeson teams with his Unknown, Run All Night, and Non-Stop director Jaume Collet-Serra for The Commuter, and you can watch the first trailer above!

In the film, Neeson plays Michael Woolrich, a businessman who is on his basic daily routine aboard a commuter train, when he’s approached by the enigmatic Joanna (Vera Farmiga), who claims to be testing Michael’s behavioral response. What he’s responding to, you ask? The trailer doesn’t spell out the treat, but it seems to start a major cat-and-mouse psychological thrill game that will surely come with some violence, gunplay and explosions.

Collet-Serra has made a name for himself making B-movie thrillers that entertain audiences, usually starring Neeson, but also catapulting other stars (like The Shallow‘s Blake Lively) to action/horror star status.

The Commuter will also feature Farmiga’s Conjuring co-star, Patrick Wilson, Breaking Bad‘s Jonathan Banks, and Jurassic Park‘s Sam Neill. You can catch it in theaters on January 12, 2018.