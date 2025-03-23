‘Coco 2’ In the Works, Disney Says

Over seven years after Coco released, there’s officially a sequel in the works.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders that a follow-up to the Academy Award-winning feature film is happening at Pixar Animation Studios.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart, and adventure,” Iger said. “And we can’t wait to share more soon.” Co-directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina will return, with Mark Nielsen producing.

According to Variety, the film is eyeing a 2029 theatrical release. As of now, plot details have not been released. In the first film, 12-year-old Miguel dreamed of becoming a musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music. He ventures to the vibrant Land of the Dea to unlock the real story behind his family history. Coco won two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for “Remember Me.” It also won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and two Critics’ Choice Awards.

Coco 2 is the latest series that Disney and Pixar are working on. Toy Story 5 is set to release in 2026, while Incredibles 3 has also been announced. Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 released last year and was nominated for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature but it lost to Flow.

The voice cast for Coco starred Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelía Murguía, and Edward James Olmos, among others. It’s unknown who all will be returning for Coco 2, but it’s likely fans can expect most, if not everyone, to return. Murguía, who provided the voice of Miguel’s great-grandmother Mama Coco, passed away on Dec. 31, 2023 at age 90.

Not much else has been revealed about Coco 2, but since the movie is still in early development and won’t be releasing for at least four years, a full 12 years after the first movie, it might still be a while until concrete information is announced. At the very least, fans of Coco will be able to look forward to much more. The wait will certainly be worth it and there are definitely directions that Coco 2 will go in. It should be interesting to see what happens in the upcoming sequel.