'Cocaine Werewolf' Horror Movie in the Works

Following the success of Cocaine Bear, another furry four-legged creature is getting the comedy-horror treatment: the werewolf. The legendary cryptid will embark on a drug-fueled rampage when Cocaine Werewolf, a new film directed by Cocaine Shark director Mark Polonia, hits the screen.

Written by Ford Austin and Tyger Torrez, per Deadline, an official synopsis for Cocaine Werewolf reads: "Cocaine, cash and a crew filming a low-budget horror movie in the eerie woods of northern Pennsylvania clash when an unexpected visit from a bloodthirsty werewolf literally enters the picture-with deadly results." The movie stars Marie DeLorenzo, Jeff Kirkendall, Titus Himmelberger, Ken Van Sant, Brice Kennedy, Yolie Canales and Noyes Lawton, with David Sterling and Tim Yasui producing for Cleopatra Entertainment.

Deadline reports that Ireland's Tarf Media has secured worldwide sales rights, excluding North America, to the film, and sales launched at the Cannes Market. In a statement, Eoghan Burke, Managing Director at Tarf Media, said, "It's very exciting for us to have Cocaine Werewolf at this year's Marché for our international clients. Horror continues to perform incredibly well, and we believe that this film will be no exception."

According to Rue Morgue, production on the film, which was filmed in the Appalachian Mountains of Pennsylvania, has already wrapped. The movie will enjoy a festival run over the summer – it's already selected for Shock Stock and Fear Con – as well as a U.S. theatrical premiere on July 5 at the Arcadia Theater in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania before releasing on VOD and other home entertainment formats. Poster art for the film teases, "you can run you can hide but he will always sniff you out."

The film, described by Tarf as a "thrilling yet humorous ride," marks the latest in a string of Cocaine-branded comedy-horrors, which was kickstarted with the 2023 released comedy horror film Cocaine Bear. That film was loosely inspired by the true story of an American black bear, dubbed the "Cocaine Bear," that ingested several kilograms of lost cocaine. Directed by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden, the movie grossed over $90 million against a $30 million budget. It was followed later that same year by Cocaine Shark, which wasn't inspired by true events.