New ‘Clue’ Movie Coming With Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman

A new live-action version of the classic Hasbro board game Clue is coming, and there are some big names attached to it. Deadline reports that Ryan Reynolds is set to star in the film and Jason Bateman will direct it. Bateman is fresh off his Emmy win Sunday night for Best Director in a Drama Series for his work on Netflix’s Ozark. His award was for the episode “Reparations.”

Word is that Bateman and Reynolds will develop the Clue script together. Reynolds will also serve as the film’s producer. The actor signed a three-year producing deal with Allspark Pictures, which is owned by Hasbro, following the success of his Deadpool films.

There aren’t many specifics about the new Clue film, but it is supposed to be a “worldwide mystery” with several action-adventure scenes. This would be in stark contrast to the original Clue film, released in 1985. That movie took place at a New England dinner party in 1954 (much like the board game) and featured three different endings with a different murderer in each. It bombed at the box office, earning less than the $15 million to cost to make, but it later because a cult classic among fans. However, reviews overall remain mixed — it currently has a 59 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bateman started production of season 3 of Ozark on Wednesday, a show that has received critical acclaim and earned a large following through its first two seasons. Beyond his Emmy win for Best Director, Bateman has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in 2018 and 2019, and an Emmy for Best Lead Actor both years. His co-star, Julie Garner, took home the Emmy for Best Suppporting Actress in a Drama Series on Sunday.

Reynolds has several other projects in the works, as well. He is currently working on the film Free Guy, in which his character is a bank teller who realizes he’s actually just a background character in an open world video game that is set to soon be taken offline. It is scheduled for release on July 3, 2020.

He also will have his hands full with a new baby — wife Blake Lively is expecting the couple’s third child.