Christmas Movies: Top 10 Highest-Grossing Festive Flicks of All Time

Christmas movies are a staple of many observers' yuletide traditions. While TV specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, there's just something special about a full-on feature film set during the holidays. While 2020 is a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic, typically, the Christmas season is a time when families go out and see big flicks, many of which are all about the holiday itself.

Over the years, Christmas movies have grown to be lucrative ventures for movie studios. Hundreds of millions of dollars are to be made if a film connects with audiences and becomes an annual favorite. Perfect examples of this are the 10 top highest-grossing Christmas movies all-time, which have been calculated by The Numbers.

It should be noted that the following list isn't adjusted for inflation, so some older films, like White Christmas and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation don't get that benefit. Also, films that aren't fully Christmas movies, like Die Hard and Iron Man 3, are not included. (However, The Numbers does consider 2019's Little Women adaptation as a Christmas movie.) Scroll through to see the top 10 highest-grossing Christmas movies at the box office.