Christian Bale Goes Western Again in New ‘Hostiles’ Trailer

Christian Bale (The Dark Night, American Psycho) is taking a shot at the western film genre again in his new movie Hostiles, which has just released a brand new trailer.

The film takes place in 1892, and stars Bale as Captain Joseph J. Blocker. Blocker is an army captain who agrees to take on the mission of escorting a dying Cheyenne war chief and his relatives back to their tribal lands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to Bale, the film also stars Wes Studi (Avatar, A Million Ways to Die in the West), Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Jack Reacher), Adam Beach (Suicide Squad, Windtalkers), Ben Foster (3:10 to Yuma, Hell or High Water), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, The Master), and Stephen Lang (Gods and Generals, Avatar).

Hostiles is written, directed, and produced by Scott Cooper, who also wrote, directed, and produced 2009’s Crazy Heart, as well as directed and produced 2015’s Black Mass.

This isn’t the first time a couple of the stars have worked with Cooper, as Bale stared in Out of the Furnace in 2013 which Cooper wrote and directed, and Plemons starred in Black Mass.

Additionally, Foster and Bale both starred together in the 2007 western 3:10 to Yuma, and both Studi and Lang starred in Avatar.

Cooper’s Crazy Heart was a massive success, earning star Jeff Bridges an Oscar for Best Actor, as well as earning singer/songwriter Ryan Bingham one for Best Original Song. Interestingly, Bingham is also listed as having a role in Hostiles.

Hostiles is scheduled to open in movie theaters in wide-release on December 22nd, 2017.