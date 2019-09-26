Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum Weigh in on ‘Jurassic World 3’ News

It was announced this week that Jurassic Park stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill would all be reprising their roles in the upcoming Jurassic World 3, and several of the actors involved in the project have since reacted to the news. On Sept. 25, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Chris Pratt tweeted a link to the news and wrote that the upcoming film will be “the biggest, baddest and best, movie of the franchise.”

Just in case you hadn’t seen the news. It’s finally happening. Get ready for what is absolutely without a doubt going to be the biggest, baddest and best, movie of the franchise. #WeSparedNoExpense 🤯🤩#JurassicWorld3 https://t.co/hY8OUWUews — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 25, 2019

Goldblum used Instagram to weigh in on his return, sharing a promo photo of himself, Dern and Neill from the original film.

“‘You did it. You crazy son of a b—, you did it,’” he wrote. “Happy as a clam-asaurus to be reunited with my brilliant costars from the original Jurassic Park [Laura Dern] and [Sam Neill] for the next installment of [Jurassic World]…coming soon.”

Bryce Dallas Howard who starred with Pratt in the 2015 and 2018 films, also tweeted on Wednesday.

The Trinity is back! Welcome to @JurassicWorld Alan Grant, Ellis Sattler, and Ian Malcolm. WE NEED YOU. pic.twitter.com/NF7FVOvhdP — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) September 26, 2019

Goldblum, Dern and Neill will join Pratt and Dallas Howard in Jurassic World 3, which is set for release in 2021. Goldblum made an appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while Dern and Neill last appeared in the franchise in 2001’s Jurassic Park III.

Dern originally revealed her and her castmates’ return to a packed theater of fans at a screening of The Battle at Big Rock. During a Q&A session after the screening, one fan asked about the possibility of original Jurassic Park characters returning for Jurassic World 3, at which point Dern walked out and revealed that not only would she be returning as Ellie Sattler, Goldblum and Neill would also be returning as Ian Malcolm and Alan Grant, respectively.

Speaking to MTV News in February, Pratt shared that he was “blown away” when he heard the pitch for Jurassic World 3.

“I can’t believe that we’re going to make that movie, and I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise of the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” he said. “Like, ‘Wait what? The island has blown up. The animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we going to do? How are not only these dinosaurs but this technology moving forward going to affect the planet?’ We jump forward, and it’s like, ‘Oh! Oh, right! Oh, damn’. It’s going to be pretty epic… You will not be disappointed.”

