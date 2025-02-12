Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza’s New Movie ‘Honey Don’t!’: Everything We Know So Far

Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley are set to star in a new detective comedy from Ethan Coen. It’s the second in Coen’s “lesbian B-movie trilogy,” following 2024’s Drive-Away Dolls, which also starred Qualley. Here’s everything we know about Honey, Don’t!

The plot revolves around Evans portraying a cult leader, Qualley as a private investigator, and Plaza as a “mystery woman.” Qualley will be investigating Evans’ cult, which is based in Bakersfield, California. Other details about the plot are non-existent, but the tone and style will be similar to Drive-Away Dolls and older Coen Brothers hits like Raising Arizona. The movie will also star Charlie Day, Kristen Connolly, Billy Eichner, Lena Hall, Talia Ryder, and several other supporting players.

Margaret Qualley (Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO)

The release of the trilogy is the second solo work from Ethan Coen, after his brother Joel split up their duo to create the 2021 film The Tragedy of Macbeth with Denzel Washington. It was co-written by Tricia Cooke, Ethan’s partner, who has edited most of the Coen Brothers’ films, including Miller’s Crossing, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, O Brother Where Art Thou?, and many more. It is her second screenwriting credit, after Drive-Away Dolls.

“I just love Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke so damn much and love being on their set,” Qualley told IndieWire. “I can can hardly put into words how special making that movie was for me and working with Aubrey Plaza, who is one of my favorite actors and people of all time.” She also teased that the film may be set in the late 60s, like her earlier role in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Filming began on Honey, Don’t! in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 25, 2024. It was completed on May 25, 2024. It will be released in the U.S. in May 2025.