'Child’s Play' Reboot Ripped by Jennifer Tilly

Actress Jennifer Tilly has ripped into the Child's Play reboot, saying that she and her character are "gonna sit this one out."

Tilly, who plays both herself and the voice of Chucky's bride Tiffany in the film franchise, took to Twitter to express her disapproval over the upcoming reboot.

"New 'Chucky' movie? Ummm...no. Tiffany and I are gonna sit this one out," she wrote in the post that included a photo of her and Tiffany, along with the hashtag, #NotMyChucky.

New “Chucky” movie? Ummm...no. Tiffany and I are gonna sit this one out. #NotmyChucky pic.twitter.com/OcILcYLfXe — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) February 8, 2019

The new reboot — which stars Parks and Rec's Aubrey Plaza — is produced by Orion and distributed by MGM/United Artists. These are the same studios to produce the original film.

Every Child's Play/Chucky film after the first one was produced and distributed by Universal Pictures. This is why some fans, as well as the franchise's creator Don Mancini and Tilly, are upset about the remake.

Jennifer Tilly is what makes chucky. Why do they have to wreck a classic and change directions. This is so Hollywood they touch things twist it around #NotmyChucky keep it to the original, keep it classic. Lots of loves I’ll stand with you and a lot of others will agree. — brad.varga (@bradvarga4) February 9, 2019

It is a new imagining of the original film, and will not have a connection to the rest of the franchise, which MGM/United Artists and Orion are well-within their legal rights to do considering they do own the original film.

For their part, Universal is planning a Chucky TV series at SyFy, which will be overseen by Mancini himself, along with Nick Antosca (Hulu's The Act).

"I've long wanted to bring Chucky to television and Syfy is the perfect network for us," Mancini said of the upcoming series, as reported by Deadline. "The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky's character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now."

While there is currently no projected premiere date for the Child's Play TV series, fans can expect the new movie reboot to open in theaters June 21.

Additionally, the first trailer for the show was recently released, and it reveals that the reboot is using the advancement of modern toy technology to put a new spin on the killer doll.

For fans interested in catching up on the franchise's most recent entry, Cult of Chucky, that film is currently streaming on Netflix.