Charlotte Flair Starring in 'Walking Tall' Reboot

✖

Charlotte Flair is set to star in a new movie. According to Deadline, the WWE Superstar has been tabbed to star in a reboot of Walking Tall. This will be a made-for-TV film that will air on the USA Network. This will be Flair's second movie as she starred in Psych: The Movie, which aired on the USA Network in 2017.

Deadline reports that Flair "will play a Tucson cop who finds herself caught in a web of fraud, exploitation and murder, and is forced to go full vigilante to protect her home town from falling victim to modern corruption." Walking Tall originally starred Joe Don Baker, which released in 1973. It was remade in 2004 and starred for WWE Superstar Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson and Johnny Knoxville. The first two films each had a couple of sequels, and the goal for the Flair version is to have "future installments or as an ongoing series."

Flair starring in Walking Tall is big for her in terms her building her brand. Most recently, Flair appeared on an episode of the Peacock series Punky Brewster with fellow WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. The daughter of WWE legend Ric Flair recently spoke to TV Insider about her cameo on Punky Brewster.

"It’s completely different," Flair said when talking about her scene with Bliss. "I wouldn’t call what we did wrestling, but it was enough to show two people fighting. This was also more about making sure the camera angles were right. We moved a lot less and tried to dance and play to one particular side."

Flair has also gotten to show off her acting skills on Monday Night Raw recently. Last month, Flair shared an emotional segment with her father after it was announced that Lacey Evans is pregnant. Evans was working with Ric Flair which led to Charlotte Flair getting very angry with him.

"I loved the back-and-forth because originally it wasn’t supposed to be that way," Flair stated. "My dad comes from an era where he can cut a promo and not have to memorize things. I’m so in the zone right now where for the first time in my career I’m comfortable to ad lib out there. I’m an emotional person as it is, so trying to channel certain things that have frustrated me was very easy. I was never expecting to be back on screen with my dad in 2021 and have him across the ring from me [supporting someone else]. So I was able to bring out certain emotions.