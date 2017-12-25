Here’s What Charlie from ‘The Santa Clause’ Looks Like Today

One of the best Christmas movies ever made remains Disney‘s The Santa Clause, starring Tim Allen as a dad who becomes Santa Claus and his young son, Charlie Calvin (Eric Lloyd), who believes him.

In the years since the film’s initial release, Lloyd has grown up and is now 31 years old.

Lloyd was only 8 years old when he made the first The Santa Clause in 1994. He played the role again in the 2002 and 2006 sequels, but has since stopped regularly appearing on movies and television.

According to his IMDb page, he didn’t work in the industry at all from 2006 to 2011. His most recent projects include the 2017 TV movie Weedland and the 2018 movie The Onyx of Wall Street.

Lloyd has spent more of his time in the music world. In 2015, he co-founded LP Studios in Glendale, California. He was also a member of the band Radiomason as the guitarist and lead singer.

In a 2015 interview with ABC News, Lloyd said he still gets recognized on the street by fans of The Santa Clause and he doesn’t mind it one bit.

“People will say, ‘Did I go to high school with you, or something?’ and I’ll say, “I don’t know, maybe!” Lloyd said at the time. “It’s one of those films that when anyone that does recognize me it’s because they really enjoyed the film. It’s those people that watch it every year and are true fans of it.”

“It’s very humbling, the fan base,” Lloyd added. “They really do love the movie, so it doesn’t bother me at all.”

In a 2017 interview with ABC News, Lloyd revealed that he wore fake teeth during the filming of The Santa Clause.

“The montage sequence where they’re getting [Scott Calvin] ready for his first Christmas, there’s a scene where we’re dancing down the hallway. That scene had to get pushed up in production because I had knocked my teeth out the night before,” Lloyd recalled.

He added, “I was getting to that age where my teeth were falling out, so my bottom two teeth throughout the whole film are all fake teeth, because my bottom two teeth fell out naturally at the beginning of the film.”

Lloyd told ABC News in 2015 he didn’t think The Santa Clause was going to become the Christmas classic it is now considered.

“I got a renewed sense of pride in it when I saw the 20-year reunion video,” he said. “You don’t really think about how a kid’s movie like that would be made today — with the idea of divorce in there, the dead beat dad and the intense humor. It makes me think of what a staple it is in the holiday film genre, so I’m definitely happy I was a part of it.”

Photo credit: Facebook/ Disney