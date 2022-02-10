Channing Tatum Reveals What Personal Grooming He’ll Go Without for ‘Magic Mike 3’

Channing Tatum is already starting work on the third Magic Mike movie, and this one promises to be a little more realistic than the first two. During a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, Tatum revealed the one step of personal grooming he plans to skip this time. Magic Mike’s Last Dance was announced in November 2021 and will be released exclusively on HBO Max.

Tatum, who stars in the new MGM movie dog, spoke about his shaved head with host Jimmy Kimmel. The comedian then asked about hair removal in other areas. “Speaking of hair removal, what about Magic Mike? Will you be waxing your body for that soon? Is that starting yet?” he asked, notes PEOPLE.

“No,” Tatum replied. “We are going to change with the times, and I am not gonna do the whole waxing thing. I think I’m just gonna go natural. Yeah.” Kimmel then asked if waxing was no longer popular among male dancers, and Tatum said he’s going to try to change things himself. “I think we’re gonna try to change it. I think we’re gonna just… it’s a new day. It’s a new day,” he said. Tatum later said that he doesn’t like getting waxed himself, jokingly adding, “A little bit of hair is fine!”

Tatum later admitted that he was not sure if he even wanted to make Magic Mike’s Last Dance, especially since it’s been almost seven years since Magic Mike XXL opened. “I wanted to make the Super Bowl of stripper movies… [the] best dancers in the world going off,” Tatum said of the rationale behind the third movie. “Secondly, I really wanted to have a really strong female central character.”

Back in late November, Tatum announced Magic Mike’s Last Dance by sharing a picture of the script title page, which lists Steven Soderbergh as director and Reid Carolin as the writer. Soderbergh directed the first Magic Mike in 2012, while Carolin wrote both the original and its sequel. Magic Mile XXL director Gregory Jacobs returns as a producer with Carolin, Nick Wechsler, and Peter Kiernan. Tatum has teased a possible appearance from Matthew McConaughey, who starred in the first movie.

“Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?” Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven, and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike‘s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor.”

Tatum has two films set to hit theaters this year. First, he stars in Dog, which he directed with Carolin and opens on Feb. 18. He also stars in The Lost City with Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt. The Lost City opens on March 25 and will debut at SXSW on March 12.