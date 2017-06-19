‘Cars 3’ Nearly Included Cameos From Batmobiles

Disney and Pixar returned to their wheelhouse with their latest offering, bringing another take on the anthropomorphic motor vehicles to theaters with Cars 3.

The latest film features Lightning McQueen’s journey to get back to the top of the racing charts and bring home another Piston Cup as he goes up against some brand new faces set to take him down.

McQueen’s story almost took him in a a slightly different direction at one point in the movie, as director Brian Fee recently revealed to Screen Junkies they scrapped an entire section of the film in which McQueen travels to the Cars version of Los Angeles.

In the scene, McQueen was going to meet some celebrities, which would turn out to be some iconic cars in pop culture — including some surprising additions to the Cars universe.

“We had a scene early on that didn’t make it into the film, because the story evolved away from it, but we had, at one point, part of the story took place in L.A.,” Fee said. “And we had a scene where McQueen went to a Hollywood hills party and it was full of actors, and we had the old Batmobile and the new Batmobile talking to each other at a party. They were the actors of the world.”

That entire sequence in the film didn’t make it in the film, and Fee did not reveal who voiced these versions of the Batmobiles, but it would be awesome if it was Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, or even the late Adam West in the roles.

It’s also surprising given Pixar’s relationship with Marvel, being under the same Disney banner, while Batman and the Batmobile belong to rivals at DC Comics and Warner Bros. But Pixar pulls out all of the stops for this film, so hopefully we get to see it in a special feature at some point down the line.

Cars 3 is in theaters now.

