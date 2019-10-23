Cardi B Joins ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Okurrr! Cardi B is officially part of the Fast and Furious 9 family, star and producer Vin Diesel revealed Tuesday from the U.K. set of the latest installment in the franchise. The rapper admitted she was exhausted as she appeared alongside the actor in an Instagram video taken in the midst of filming, but couldn’t be happier to have joined the cast in a yet-to-be revealed character.

“Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” Diesel says in the video. “I know I’m exhausted. I literally — we all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there.”

“I’m tired,” Cardi chimes in. “But I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is gonna be the best one.”

“We’re so blessed,” Diesel agrees. “The last day of filming in the U.K. All love always.”

Cardi adds as the video comes to a close, “I need to take a nappy nap.”

Diesel captioned the video, “Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente… #Fast92020 #Fatherhood.”

This isn’t Cardi’s first movie role, having appeared in the critically-acclaimed Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart. Despite having to take a step back from the pole dancing her dancer character Diamond was originally planned to showcase due to recovery from her liposuction surgery, Cardi’s character was an instant hit with fans and reviewers alike.

It seems that the “I Like It” rapper will be taking to the silver screen whenever possible, teasing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month she was working on another film that appears now to be Fast and Furious 9.

“I couldn’t believe I was on set for 16 hours,” Cardi said of her time filming Hustlers. “It’s like, ‘Is this what actors and actresses gotta go through?’”

She added of switching things up from her music career, “Artists, we have long days but it’s just full of excitement. We move around, we doin’ something,” she continued, noting how different acting is from music. “You like, you gotta wait on the trailer until it’s your turn. You gotta do the same scene 20 times.”

Fast and Furious 9 comes to theaters on May 22.

